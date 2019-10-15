Get a deal on your Halloween purchases at Lowe’s: $100 gift card for $90

Newegg is now offering $100 Lowe’s Gift Cards for $90 with free digital delivery. Newegg will usually have these cards in your hands within “minutes or, at most, within 48 hours.” This card will provide up to 10% off your next purchase at Lowe’s either in-store or online. As usual, this is great way to score a nice discount on your next DIY project or the tools you’ll need to do it. If the last time this deal was live is any indication, you’ll want to jump on this now before it goes out of stock. And be sure to keep an eye on our Lowe’s Guide for already marked down items. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

After you grab your discounted Lowe’s card, take a look at these gift card offers too. We also still have 15% off App Store cards starting from $85 and an extremely deep 30% offer on adidas credit right now. If you plan on spending any money at any of these retailers over the next few months or more, you might as well avoid spending full price.

The Nintendo eBay store is also throwing some free credit around today on select purchases. That includes a number of officially refurbished gear like this Nintendo New 2DS XL.

Lowe’s Gift Cards:

Lowe’s gift card is great gift for the do-it-yourselfers in your life. This Lowe’s eGift Card can be redeemed at any Lowe’s Home Improvement Store or at www.lowes.com. Lowe’s stores stock 40,000 products in 20 product categories ranging from appliances to tools, to paint, lumber and nursery products.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!