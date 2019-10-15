HTC’s Vive Deluxe Audio Strap is currently at a new low of $75 (25% off)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is offering the HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap for $74.99 shipped. This is a 25% discount from its going rate at Best Buy and Amazon, beats the previous all-time low there by $10, and is the best we’ve tracked. If you’ve got an HTC Vive already, this is the perfect upgrade. Providing an adjustable headband, the included headphones offer 360-degree spacial awareness for the most immersive experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your gaming setup nice and tidy by picking up the AMVR VR Stand for $30 shipped at Amazon. It has dedicated spots for your HTC Vive, controllers, and will ensure your gaming setup is always ready to rock. Plus, with your new Deluxe Audio Strap, this will make sure that your VR gear is properly organized.

Wanting to learn more about the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap? Be sure to check out our announcement coverage for all the details.

HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap features:

Designed with adjustable earphones, allowing you to enjoy the 360-degree realistic sound in even more comfort and convenience.

Features interior padding for extra contentment. An adjustment dial allows for just the right fit. You can place the cable path at a side position to enjoy an even more immersive experience.

Provide integrated earphones with great sound quality so you will have a more convenient VR experience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!