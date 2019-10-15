To celebrate its birthday, Misfit is currently taking 30% off nearly its entire stock of smartwatches and fitness trackers when code BDAYSALE has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick here is the Misfit Vapor X Smartwatch at $195.99. Down from its usual $280 price tag, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen on the new release and subsequently, a new low as well. Centered around a Wear OS experience, Vapor X sports a matte-finished aluminum alloy casing and a round 1.19-inch display. Other notable features here include heart rate tracking, customizable watch faces, and more. Ratings are still coming in, but you can learn more in our hands-on review where we said it was “just so darn sleek and polished.” Head below for additional deals.

You’ll find even more notable deals from the sitewide sale down below. But remember, you’ll want to apply code BDAYSALE at checkout in order to lock-in the best price.

Standouts from the Misfit birthday sale include:

If none of Misfit’s styles are quite right for your wrist, consider the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch at $179 instead. That’s 40% off the going rate and marks an Amazon low. Plus, we’re still seeing Apple Watch Series 4 at up to $159 off.

Misfit Vapor X Smartwatch features:

Meet Misfit Vapor X, the next evolution in smartwatches from Misfit and everything you need to stay connected, active and stand out from the crowd.Completely re-engineered to fit your active lifestyle, Vapor X is crafted from lightweight, matte-finished aluminum alloy and boasts the newly redesigned, ultra comfortable Sport Strap+. Your life moves fast, your watch shoud too. With a lighting fast SNAPDRAGON 3100 processor, Vapor X keeps you connected to your everyday world without missing a beat.

