Prepare for future Fornite outages with Nerf’s Sp-L Blaster: $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Walmart and Target with in-store pickup or receive free shipping once a shopping cart has reached $35+. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is among the lowest offers we have tracked. This blaster is inspired by the Spy-L from Fortnite. It features a detachable barrel and holds three darts inside of its internal clip. Once loaded, owners will be able to fire all three darts in a row. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The blaster above comes with a total of six darts. The Nerf Elite 12-Dart Refill Pack is only $5 and will triple your ammo. Not only are these compatible with Nerf Elite blasters, they also work on most N-Strike models. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon shoppers.

The Sp-L Elite Blaster is far from the only Nerf product inspired by Fortnite. There are many options out there and we covered a load of them in our release coverage. Give it a look to learn more.

Oh, and prior to the official debut of Fortnite Chapter 2, the trailer was leaked. We covered it in detail, so give it a read if you haven’t started playing yet.

Nerf Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster features:

Dart blasting Fortnite blaster replica: this spy l blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, capturing the look and colors of the one in the popular video game

Detachable barrel: comes with a detachable barrel so you can customize the Fortnite spy l blaster

Internal 3 dart clip: the blaster has an internal clip with a 3 dart Capacity so you can fire 3 darts in a row

