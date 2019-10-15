Rain Design’s mStand for iPad is SideCar-ready at a new low of $18 (Reg. $40)

- Oct. 15th 2019 9:52 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Rain Design mStand iPad Stand in gold for $17.77 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $17 and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Rain Design’s stand can prop up either a 9.7 or 10.5-inch iPad and features a gold finish to match the style of your device. Now that macOS Catalina’s SideCar functionality is available, this is a great desk upgrade for those looking to improve the second-screen experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save even more and ditch the more premium Rain Design quality in favor of this well-reviewed tablet stand for $16 at Amazon. Aside from a less elegant design, this stand lacks the adjustable mount that you’d find on our featured deal. Over 5,400 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating

Rain Design mStand iPad Stand features:

Designed to uplift. Mstand tablet Pro 9. 7″ Is created for iPad Pro/Air 9. 7″ And mStand tablet Pro 12. 9″ For iPad Pro 12. 9″, as a second display for MacBook with mStand, while enjoying ergonomic viewing. Mstand tablet series is made of a single solid piece of aluminum with matching iPad sand-blasted and anodized finish, in silver, Gold or space Grey. Fits iPad with or without Smart cover/Case.

