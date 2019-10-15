Amazon delivers the Razor DXT Drift Trike for $99 shipped (Reg. $149)

Amazon offers the Razor DXT Drift Trike for $99 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the usual $150 going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This isn’t your every day trike, it’s made for ages 14-years and older with a maximum weight of nearly 200-pounds. Made of steel, it’s designed to be whipped all over the road with BMX-style pedals and a triple crown fork. Made to be used on and off-road, or really just about anywhere adventures take you. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Those looking to save further will want to check out the Razor A5 Lux Scooter. It features an upgraded design from the lower-end models with an “aircraft-grade aluminum t-tube and deck” to withstand heavier and taller riders. Amazon sells it for $84 where it has collected stellar ratings from over 3,200 reviewers. Learn more about the Razor A5 Lux right here.

Razor DXT Drift Trike features:

Where Downhill Meets Drift. Ages-14 and up. Maximum weight-198 pounds

Steel trike style frame combined with Super Slider POM rear wheels

Riders can power slide through corners, throw fish tails or fast 180s!

Front free-wheel with BMX style platform pedals and alloy crank

Features: moto-style handlebars, pro-style grips, triple crown fork, adjustable bucket style seat, and tow hook attachment, grip tape on rear axle

