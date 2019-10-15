Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker $49 (30% off), more

Tribit Direct via Amazon offers its StormBox Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $48.99 shipped when code SOOZ5DX5 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $70, today’s offer is good for a $21 discount and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen. Tribit’s Bluetooth speaker features an audio array comprised of larger drivers and “powerful” amplifiers which is complemented by 360-degree sound output. It comes wrapped in an IPX7 waterproof casing and you’ll be able to enjoy 20 hours of audio playback on a single charge as well. Over 770 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Quality speakers shouldn’t break the bank. That’s why we’ve created this speaker! This portable yet powerful bluetooth speaker delivers gorgeous, clear, room-filling sound that’s a delight for the senses. You won’t want to listen to music any other way.
The Tribit StormBox offers the spine-tingling sound of high-quality speakers with the convenience and portability of portable speakers. Our unique design pumps out fully-immersive, 360 degree sound that’s will take your music to the next level. Get lost in the thundering bass, detailed mids, and crystal-clear highs.
