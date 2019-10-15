Score Ubiquiti’s EdgeRouter PoE Router for $125 (Reg. $160), more from $50

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of home networking gear starting at $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. One standout from this morning’s collection of deals falls to the Ubiquiti EdgeRouter PoE Advanced Router for $124.99. Down from its usual going rate around $160, today’s offer comes within $11 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. EdgeRouter PoE is a feature-packed way to replace an existing router with Ubiquiti’s EdgeOS-based device. It’s highly-customizable, can handle a throughput of 1 million packets per second and there’s five Gigabit Power over Ethernet ports, which support both 24 or 48V output. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional discounts.

Also available in today’s networking sale at Woot, you’ll find additional Ubiquiti gear, as well as the NETGEAR Orbi RBK50 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System in certified refurbished condition for $179.99. That’s $108 less than a new condition model sells for at Amazon and matches our previous mention. This particular version of NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh systems provides up to 5000-sq. ft. of Tri-band coverage and offers up to 3000Mb/s network speeds. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,500 customers. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Ubiquiti EdgeRouter PoE features:

The ERPOE-5 EdgeRouter PoE 5-Port Advanced Network Router from Ubiquiti Networks combines reliability with enterprise-level features. Powered by a proprietary and intuitive graphical interface, and EdgeOS, the EdgeRouter can easily be configured for routing, security, and management features to efficiently run the network. For advanced network professionals, an integrated CLI is available for quick and direct access, using familiar commands. This router is capable of routing up to 1 million packets per second.

