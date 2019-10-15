Under Armour kickstarts fall with 25% off orders of $50

Under Armour’s currently offering 25% off orders of $50 or more with promo code FALL50 at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Boost your workouts with the Commit TR EX Training Shoes for men. These shoes are on sale for $45 and originally were priced at $80. This style is lightweight and breathable for a comfortable fit. It also has a cushioned sockliner and insole to promote support. Find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Commit TR EX Training Shoes $45 (Orig. $80)
- UA Storm SweaterFleece ¼ Zip $40 (Orig. $70)
- Storm Contender Backpack $45 (Orig. $60)
- Showdown Tapered Golf Pants $40 (Orig. $80)
- Daytona 1/2 Zip Pullover $44 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Threadborne Fleece Bomber is stylish, versatile and perfect for post workouts. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $39. This jacket will also look great with jeans, leggings or joggers alike.
Our top picks for women include:
- Charged 24/7 Low Sneaker $52 (Orig. $75)
- Speedpocket Running Shoes $43 (Orig. $57)
- Threadborne Fleece Bomber $39 (Orig. $80)
- Unstoppable Gore Windstopper $54 (Orig. $72)
- Breathe Training Shoes $46 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!