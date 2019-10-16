Tough sockets and bits are found in DEWALT’s 38-piece Set: $22.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 38-piece Impact-ready Bit Set for $22.49 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked all year. According to DEWALT, this set is comprised of ‘best-in-class’ impact-driver accessories. With 38-pieces in tow, there’s a wide variety of options including bits, sockets, and more. Each piece is made of shock-resistant steel and put through a ‘rugged hardening process’ that helps ensure long-term durability. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to pick up Neiko’s Mini Ratcheting Screwdriver and Bit Set. This will better equip you to handle tasks with a tight fit. Each bit is magnetic, helping it to lock snugly in place. A total of 1,350 Amazon shoppers have left a review with the dust settling at 4.4./5 stars.

Don’t forget that DEWALT’s Tough Systems Racking Kit is under $67 right now. It’s an excellent way to organize your workshop or garage and should make quick work of doing so. You can fill it up with all sorts of tools when picking up Porter Cable’s massive 8-tool kit which is currently discounted to an impressive $249.

DEWALT 38-pc. Impact Bit Set features:

Includes best in class, most common impact-driver accessories

New patented pivot holder–drive straight or in pivot mode

38-piece set covers a wide variety of needs

To be used with impact drivers and wrenches

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!