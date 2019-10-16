Clean the garage with DEWALT’s Tough Systems Racking kit at $66.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Tough System Workshop Racking System for $66.41 shipped. Note: There is a 1-4 week shipping delay at Amazon. Also available from CPO Outlets via Newegg for the same price. This is down from its near-$100 list price at Home Depot, $95 going rate at Amazon lately, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re in the mood for organizing the garage, workshop, or shed, this is a must-have product. It’s compatible with all of DEWALT’s Tough System modules, making it the perfect way to tidy up your tools. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

DEWALT’s Tough Systems Tote is the perfect add-on for this racking system. It’s just $23 Prime shipped at Amazon and makes it super simple to organize things. Plus, the open design means you’ll always know what’s in it.

Don’t forget that we have six DEWALT Double-Ended Bits for only $3 at Amazon (save 40%) and Porter Cable’s 8-piece tool kit for $249, which is down from its $365 going rate.

DEWALT Racking System features:

Compatible with all Tough System modules

Customized organization with an array of arrangement options

Robust racking solution can load up to 440 lbs

Brackets support shelf add-on option

Stacking side latches allow attaching additional Organizers or other Tough System modules

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!