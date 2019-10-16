Enjoy your favorite titles on-the-go with these gaming laptops from $799

Amazon is offering the Asus ROG Strix Hero II Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/256GB/1TB for $1,099 shipped. Note: Stock is limited, but more is on the way. Also at Walmart via antonline. This is down from its $1,525 going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Acer’s ROG Strix Hero II gaming laptop packs NVIDIA’s GTX 1660 6GB graphics card and Intel’s 6-core i7 processor for extreme performance in all tasks. Whether you’re wanting to game, edit video, or just work with large Excel documents and PowerPoint projects, this laptop does it all. Plus, with the dual drive setup, you’ll boot quickly, launch programs fast, and still be able to store your documents and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

We also spotted the Asus FX504 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/8GB/256GB for $799 shipped. This is down from its $900 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card and the same processor as today’s lead deal, this laptop is perfect for slightly lighter-weight workloads. While it won’t give you quite the same experience when gaming, it’s the perfect option for those looking to save an additional $300 compared to the ROG Strix HERO II.

Whichever laptop you grab, be sure to upgrade your audio game with Turtle Beach’s Elite Elite Pro headset at $112 (Reg. $200). It offers Turtle Beach’s ComforTec Fit System, Aerofit Ear Cushions, and TruSpeak Technology in the mics for a high-end audio experience.

Asus ROG Strix Hero II Gaming Laptop features:

Geforce Fortnight bundle – offer valid through may 22, 2019. For a limited time, purchase a ROG device with qualifying GTX graphics and get the GeForce Fortnight Counterattack set!

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 | powerful gaming performance

Intel Core i7-8750H (up to 3. 9GHz) processor

15. 6” high refresh rate 144Hz IPS-Type Display | Slim 5mm Bezel and 3ms response time gaming laptop

16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM | 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD | Windows 10 Home

