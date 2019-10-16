NETGEAR’s Orbi Voice 802.11ac Extender and Alexa Speaker is now $200 (33% off)

- Oct. 16th 2019 9:39 am ET

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Voice Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender and Smart Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300 at Best Buy and B&H, that’s good for a savings of $100. Today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention for the Amazon low and is one of the best discounts we’ve seen. NETGEAR’s Orbi Voice differs from the average Wi-Fi range extender, as it features a built-in Alexa-enabled Harman Kardon speaker. Other notable features include up to 2.2Gb/s bandwidth and the ability to expand your Wi-Fi with an additional 2,000 square feet coverage. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 415 customers. Head below for more from $40.

Other notable networking deals include:

Looking to treat your network to a Wi-Fi 6 upgrade? Check out NETGEAR’s $277 Nighthawk AX8 Router, which is $123 off right now. Alternatively, be sure to check our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 Routers from ARRIS and more.

NETGEAR Orbi Voice Satellite features:

Orbi Voice is a smart speaker that extends your existing Orbi Wi-Fi System to any room. It has Amazon Alexa built right in so you can voice control your music and other smart home devices. High-performance tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi extends your Orbi Wi-Fi System by up to 2000 square feet so you have better Wi-Fi in more places.

