Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale offers up to 25% off popular sneakers, apparel, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Event offers up to 25% off styles that will look great for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The women’s Funnel Neck Fleece Hooded Pullover is on sale for $33 and originally was priced at $50. I personally own this pullover and it’s extremely soft on the interior. This pullover is available in an array of color options and looks great with jeans, joggers or leggings alike. It’s also a great option to layer during cool weather. Head below to find even more deals from Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Event.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

