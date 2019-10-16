Check your tire pressure with this digital gauge for just $6 Prime shipped

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Digital Tire Pressure Gauge for $6.28 Prime shipped when the code KC2FPM5W is used at checkout. This is down 30% from its regular rate and is among the best we’ve tracked. While normal tire pressure gauges might be a bit hard to read at night, this model sports a backlit LCD that’s super easy to see. Plus, digital readouts are generally more accurate when compared to older, manual readers. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
While you’re checking tire pressure, use your savings to grab this 30-pack of valve stem caps for just $4 Prime shipped. If your tire is leaking air, the valve stem could be the cause. Make sure the cap is getting a tight seal on the stem by regularly replacing them.
Another vehicle must is a dash camera. We’ve got a few different models on sale today with great pricing starting at just $45.50. If you’ve yet to invest in one, now’s a great time to check it out.
Tacklife Digital Tire Pressure Gauge features:
- The nozzle forms a seal with the stem on schrader valve quickly
- 4 setting ranges: 0-150PSI / 0-10Bar / 0-10Kgf /cm2 or 0-1000KPA
- Digital LCD screen with bright blue backlit shows precise tire pressure value instantly and clearly
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!