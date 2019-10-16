Timex’s expedition scout watch drops to $21 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch in brown/natural for $20.98 Prime shipped. Regularly $35, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This popular watch is perfect for everyday wear and is versatile to dress up or down. It’s also waterproof up to 50m and it has a backlight to let you see your watch in low light. I also love the color scheme of this watch with a brown leather strap, black accessories, and a tan face. Rated 3.9/5 stars with 3,490 reviews.

Fall is a great time to update your sunglasses. SUNGAIT (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ultra Lightweight Rectangular Polarized Sunglasses for $14.99. These sunglasses are stylish, versatile and rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 2,600 reviews.

Timex Expedition Scout Leather Strap Watch features:

Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Cream dial with date window at 3 o’clock; full Arabic numerals

Black 40mm brass case with mineral glass crystal

Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands

Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!