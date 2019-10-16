Game for hours with Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro headset at $112 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament Wired Gaming Headset for $111.97 shipped. This is down nearly $90 from its going rate of $200, this is a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Sporting Turtle Beach’s ComforTec Fit System, you’ll enjoy hours of gaming on end with no interruption due to ear fatigue. Plus, the mic packs TruSpeak Technology which makes sure your teammates can always hear you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The HyperX Cloud Stinger is a headset that needs to be checked out if you’re on a budget. Clocking in at $44 shipped on Amazon, it’s more than 50% off the cost of Turtle Beach’s offering above. You’ll lose our on ComforTec Fit and TruSpeak, plus the high-quality that Turtle Beach is known for. But, in saving $68, you’ll be able to pick up a copy of Modern Warfare next week.

If you’re in the market for a wireless headset, Sennheiser’s latest has up to 100 hours of battery life. Though it’ll cost you $200, which is nearly double what the Turtle Beach in today’s sale is going for, you’ll gain a wire-free design and Sennheiser’s audio quality.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro Gaming Headset features:

ComforTec Fit System Revolutionary adjustment system for truly personalized comfort

Aerofit Ear Cushions : Delivering cooling comfort, better sound and passive noise isolation, Speaker frequency response 12 hertz to 22 kilohertz, Speaker size 50 millimeters nanoclear speakers

ProSpecs Glasses Relief System Patented technology alleviates ear cushion pressure for gamers who wear glasses

Pro Gaming Microphone with TruSpeak Technology Professional grade microphone provides effortless communication with your squad

50 millimeter Nanoclear Speakers Turtle Beach’s signature audio tuning delivers immersive game sound and crystal clear team chat

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!