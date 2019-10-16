Add one of these discounted $90 WheelWitness dash cams to your car at 28% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the WheelWitness HD PRO Dash Cam with GPS for $89.99 shipped. Usually selling for $125, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and marks the lowest price we’ve seen in months. Featuring 2K Super HD recording capabilities, this dash cam has a 170-degree lens, night vision, and more. Plus, GPS monitoring offers the ability to track past drives and geotag footage. A built in 3-inch display allows you to review footage as well as tweak settings. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for additional deals.

Also discounted here in Amazon’s one-day sale, WheelWitness HD PRO Plus Dash Cam for $89.99. Down from $125, that’s also good for a $35 discount. This model trades the higher recording resolution for smartphone connectivity, which allows you to sync footage with your iPhone, and more. Nearly 200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

WheelWitness HD PRO Dash Cam features:

Combining the exceptional Ambarella A7LA50 processor and a 170 degrees super wide angle lens, the WheelWitness HD Pro model is the perfect witness, recording everything in front of you in ultra-clear Super HD 2k, in crisp 2304x1296P resolution. Day or night, sun or rain or driving through tunnels, you will be able to always get razor-sharp images, thanks to the WDR technology. WDR is able to show a fully balanced exposure, with the ability to compensate light and dark spots of the frame in one shot.

