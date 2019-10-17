Amazon Fire TV Stick delivers your favorite streaming services: $20 (Reg. $40)

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-members will need to pay an additional $6 delivery fee. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $40 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. It does feature an Alexa remote, but not the latest-generation model with volume control that was announced earlier this year. Fire TV Stick delivers all of your favorite streaming media content in one location. Alexa compatibility delivers the ability to easily control your smart home gear and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use your savings from today’s lead deal and pick up a Eufy Genie smart speaker. It’s an affordable way to dive into the world of Alexa at just $20, making it a perfect companion to the Fire TV Stick. Learn more here.

Fire TV Stick features:

Your Alexa Voice Remote (1st Gen) can easily find, launch, and control content. Simply say, “Alexa, find suspense thrillers” and Alexa will show you results. Alexa, the brain behind Amazon Echo, doesn’t stop there. Just press the microphone button and ask to play music from Pandora, order a pizza from Domino’s, shop for popcorn and snacks, and more.

