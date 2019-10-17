Aukey’s USB 3.0 to 2.5-inch SATA HDD enclosure is 20% off right now

Aukey Store US via Amazon is offering its USB 3.0 to 2.5-inch Hard Drive SATA Enclosure for $7.99 Prime shipped when the code LUWHFLCQ is used at checkout. This is down 20% from its regular rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re upgrading a PC or Mac with a new SSD and need to repurpose the old drive, or just want to create your own external storage, this is the best way to do it. With USB 3.0 speeds, you’ll be able to quickly move files between a computer and your new HDD through a handy USB cable. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch USB 3.0 to save a buck. Sabrent’s USB 2.0 to SATA adapter is just $7 Prime shipped. While it won’t move files quite as fast, it’ll make it easy to store data like documents, photos, and the like. Plus, the aluminum case offers a slightly better build than Aukey’s plastic, if that’s more your speed.

For easy portable storage, the 5TB WD My Passport Portable HDD is a no-brainer. Though it clocks in at $130, which is down from its $150 going rate, this drive forgoes having to build your own storage device. For those wanting an all-inclusive solution, it’s a great alternative.

Aukey USB 3.0 to SATA Enclosure features:

Universal Compatibility

2.5mm thick industrial-grade plastic material and built-in foam pad protect HDD from shaking, scratches or damage, and its exquisite workmanship provides excellent performance

USB 3.0 port with UASP protocol, 70% Faster than traditional USB 3.0 ( transfer rates up to 5Gbps ). The USAP protocol provides high-performance of data transfer, reducing CPU utilization and data latency

Tool free, no reboot or additional driver needed, easy to install and disassemble; With the function of LED activity indicator

