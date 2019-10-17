This inverter lets you charge a MacBook in the car: $12 at Amazon (Save 30%)

BESTEK (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 150W Power Inverter for $11.99 Prime shipped when coupon code OCDCK9G6 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s a 30% savings and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This inverter wields dual 2.4A USB charging ports along with a 110V AC outlet. It’s powerful enough to produce a total of 150-watts, providing plenty of juice to plug in a standard MacBook charger and top it off just like you would at home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

BESTEK 150W Power Inverter features:

Patented Isolation Voltage Protection: BESTEK 150W Car Power Inverter equipped with low pressure and high pressure isolation, provides a perfect protection for your device

Smart Dual USB: 4.2A output USB ports with smart IC that can automatically detect your devices to deliver optimal charging speed up to 2.4A per port, 4.2A total, one 110V AC outlets for charging larger devices such as laptops and tablets

