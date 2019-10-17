Pick up a Brita Small 5-Cup Water Filter Pitcher for $12 (Reg. up to $25)

For today only, Woot is offering a number of deals on a collection of home and kitchen products. You can grab the Brita Small 5-Cup Water Filter Pitcher for $11.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25.50 or so, you can find very similar options on Amazon for around $17, but today’s offer is the lowest total we can find. Target sells this one for $17 as well. This BPA-free pitcher includes one filter which is equivalent to “300 standard 16-oz. water bottles.” This particular model is ideal for those with limited space as it is designed to fit “perfectly on refrigerator shelves” and has a compact form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,250 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s lead deal includes one in the box, it might be a good idea to use your savings towards another filter. You can grab a single Brita water pitcher filter for just over $6.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot home and kitchen sale right here and be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for additional deals. There are deep deals on everything from small kitchen appliances and tools to furniture and more.

Brita Small 5-Cup Water Filter Pitcher:

This small, plastic water filtration pitcher is easy to pour and refill. The space efficient pitcher fits perfectly on refrigerator shelves and is great for families. Height 9.8″; Width 4.45″; Length/Depth 9.37″; Weight 1.39 pounds. The BPA free Brita filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor), copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities found in tap water for cleaner great tasting water.

