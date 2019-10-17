Bushnell’s Elite Rangefinder is $300+ off in today’s Gold Box deals

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Bushnell Elite Rangefinder 1-Mile 7×26 with CONX for $589.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,000, it sells for closer to $900 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find or up to $310 off. Features include a waterproof design, laser ranges from 5 to 1,760 yards and 7-times magnification, fully-multi coated optics, rain guard HD and a diopter adjustment. The laser wireless communicates with the CONX app on both iOS and Android. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Despite the massive $300 discount on today’s lead deal, not everyone needs a $600 rangefinder. There are also Bushnell options out there for much less. This Bushnell Engage Hunting Laser Rangefinder goes for $176.50 shipped and will certainly get the job done. You could also jump up to the Bushnell Scout DX 1000 ARC 6 x 21mm Laser Rangefinder for $220.50 and still spending drastically less than today’s Gold Box deal.
Bushnell Elite Rangefinder:
- Laser ranges from 5-1,760 yards with 1/10-yard display precision and 7 times magnification
- Kestrel sportsman is included so wind data can be incorporated into holdover values
- Laser wirelessly communicates with the conx app on both iOS and Android platforms and allows configuration via a smartphone and the ability to load up to three Custom Ballistic curves
