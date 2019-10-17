Bushnell’s Elite Rangefinder is $300+ off in today’s Gold Box deals

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Bushnell Elite Rangefinder 1-Mile 7×26 with CONX for $589.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,000, it sells for closer to $900 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find or up to $310 off. Features include a waterproof design, laser ranges from 5 to 1,760 yards and 7-times magnification, fully-multi coated optics, rain guard HD and a diopter adjustment. The laser wireless communicates with the CONX app on both iOS and Android. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Despite the massive $300 discount on today’s lead deal, not everyone needs a $600 rangefinder. There are also Bushnell options out there for much less. This Bushnell Engage Hunting Laser Rangefinder goes for $176.50 shipped and will certainly get the job done. You could also jump up to the Bushnell Scout DX 1000 ARC 6 x 21mm Laser Rangefinder for $220.50 and still spending drastically less than today’s Gold Box deal.

Bushnell Elite Rangefinder:

Laser ranges from 5-1,760 yards with 1/10-yard display precision and 7 times magnification

Kestrel sportsman is included so wind data can be incorporated into holdover values

Laser wirelessly communicates with the conx app on both iOS and Android platforms and allows configuration via a smartphone and the ability to load up to three Custom Ballistic curves

