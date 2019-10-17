DEWALT tools, batteries, and accessories up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off DEWALT power tools, batteries, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board and everything carries 4+ star ratings. One standout is the DEWALT 10-Inch Table Saw (DW745) for $249 shipped. Regularly up to $300 or more, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Home Depot charges $279 right now, for comparison. Features a 16-inch rip capacity, an 1850-Watt/3850 RPM motor and a steel roll cage to protect against job site drops and impacts. You’ll also find adjustable rear feet and a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s DEWALT Gold Box sale right here. You’ll find additional deals starting from $79 including complete tool kits, battery packs and more. The DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Fan is another great buy for the job site today. Currently marked down to $79 from the usual $120 or so, this is also matching the Amazon low and is at the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers.
For more tools deals, visit our Home Goods Guide. We still have DEWALT’s 38-piece Socket Set for $22.50 (Save 25%), the Tough Systems Racking kit at $66.50 (Reg. $100) and these double-ended bits for only $3 at Amazon (Save 40%).
DEWALT 10-Inch Table Saw:
- 22 kilograms unit weight and optimized footprint make this the most portable saw in its class. Shoe bevels 0 to 45 for beveled cuts
- Steel roll cage protects saw against jobsite drops and impacts, Rack and pinion fence system, front and rear fence lock and large, clear scales combine to give an extremely accurate and easy to use saw
- Powerful 1850 Watt motor for high performance in all applications (1300 Watts 110 version for UK Only). Max Rip To Left Of Blade 12 inch. Max Rip To Right Of Blade 20 inch
