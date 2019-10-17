Upgrade your drinkware and wine glasses today, 4-packs now $10 (up to 75% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to 75% off Riedel drinkware sets from $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees. There’s a wide selection of options here but one standout is the 4-pack of Riedel Bravissimo Red Wine Glasses for $9.99. Regularly up to $40 at Best Buy, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. For comparison sake, a 2-pack of similar Riedel glasses sells for over $26 at Amazon. They feature a tapered stem so you can handle the glass without having a negative affect on the temperature. The 4-piece crystal glass-material set is dishwasher-safe too, which makes for much easier clean up. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below.

Today’s featured deal is slightly less than a 4-pack of AmazonBasics wine glasses. But you can score a 6-pack of Circleware Savannah Street Wine Drinking Glasses at under $6.50 Prime shipped. They don’t have that super thin elegant look and are slightly shorter overall, but they will certainly get the job done for less.

However, you’ll want to look through the rest of today’s Riedel sale. You’ll find a number of 4-pack drinkware sets on sale for just $10 including scotch glasses, stemless options, and much more right here.

Riedel Bravissimo Red Wine Glasses:

Stock your home bar with this set of four Bravissimo Riedel red wine glasses. A tapered stem lets you hold each glass without affecting the temperature of your wine, while the elegant design adds beauty to table settings. These dishwasher-safe Bravissimo Riedel red wine glasses are free from lead for added peace of mind.

