Track weight, BMI, more with Etekcity’s Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale at $20

Amazon currently offers the Etekcity Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within $4 of the all-time low from July and ties the second-best offer we’ve seen otherwise. Rocking support for Apple Health, Fitbit, and more, Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale can do more than just measure weight. It’ll also track body fat, BMI, muscle mass, and several other stats. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Grabbing a HealthKit smart scale for $20 is pretty out of the ordinary compared to other options at Amazon. Especially one with the kind of ratings we’re seeing on the lead deal. Though if you don’t mind forgoing the Etekcity branding and accreditation, this alternative will let you pocket a couple of extra dollars.

Looking to grab a new workout companion? Misfit is currently holding a 30% off sitewide smartwatch and fitness tracker sale with deals from $14. Lastly, Anker’s Liberty Air are also on sale and will make great workout earbuds at $56 (Reg. $79).

Etekcity Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale features:

Syncs with Fitness Apps-Works with Bluetooth on iOS and Android. Free VeSyncFit app syncs data with Apple Health, Google Fit & FitBit, so you can store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for viewing trends and tracking progress. Get 13 essential measurements including Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Body Water, and more! You can weigh yourself anytime, even without your phone on hand.

