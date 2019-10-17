Amazon slashes 45% off this contemporary office chair, priced at $55.50

Amazon is offering the Flash Furniture Executive Leather Office Chair (BT-88-MID-BK-GG) for $55.55 shipped. That’s 45% off the rate it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen in 2019. This office chair offers a contemporary look with a surface that’s comprised of soft, black leather. Today’s price makes it an incredibly affordable way to refresh the chair you’re probably sitting in right now. Owners will find a built-in lumbar support along with tilt lock and a lever for adjusting height. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Now that you’ve scored a new office chair at an incredible price, why not use some of those savings on Anker’s PowerWave Qi Charger. Priced at $16, this model is actually a stand, keeping your phone charged and propped up for improved reliability with Apple’s Face ID and the new face unlock in Pixel 4.

Speaking of office chairs, we just published a video review of Autonomous Kinn. In there we tout it as having a great design, excellent support, and a large number of configurations to help you find the perfect setting.

Flash Furniture Office Chair features:

Contemporary Office Chair

Black Leather

Soft Upholstery

Mid-Back Design

Built-In Lumbar Support

Tilt Lock Mechanism rocks/tilts the chair and locks in an upright position

