Tell Alexa to vacuum the house with this handy robot at $230 (Reg. $280)

Avalon Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ILIFE A9 Wi-Fi Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $229.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $280 going rate these days and is a new low that we’ve tracked. This vacuum packs smartphone control, Alexa voice commands, alongside scheduling to make sure you always have a clean house. It also maps your home to better navigate around the house to get a perfect clean every time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at under $130 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the A9.

For cleaning your floors the old fashioned way, Dyson’s Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vacuum for $200 is an easy buy. In refurbished condition here you’ll save $400 over its original price, which is crazy good. Plus, it carries one of the best names in the vacuuming business.

Go ultra low-cost with the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum at $30 shipped on Amazon. You’ll lose out on robotic capabilities and Dyson’s namesake, but save hundreds going this route.

ILIFE A9 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Maps and navigates your home to clean in a methodical back and forth route instead of a random pattern, avoids repeating or missing areas

Upgraded CyclonePower cleaning system with whirlwind technology dustbin makes dirt disposal and maintenance much easier, also prolongs high effiency filters’ usage time

Create a virtual barrier with our portable Electrowall device to clean where you want

WI-FI Connected APP provides easy operation from your phone, including scheduling, selecting cleaning modes, tracing work progress and accessory status

3” Slim body with 14 smart sensors helps the A9 to clean along your funitures & walls, go underneath your sofa & beds

