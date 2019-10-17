Tell Alexa to vacuum the house with this handy robot at $230 (Reg. $280)

Avalon Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ILIFE A9 Wi-Fi Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $229.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $280 going rate these days and is a new low that we’ve tracked. This vacuum packs smartphone control, Alexa voice commands, alongside scheduling to make sure you always have a clean house. It also maps your home to better navigate around the house to get a perfect clean every time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at under $130 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the A9.
For cleaning your floors the old fashioned way, Dyson’s Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vacuum for $200 is an easy buy. In refurbished condition here you’ll save $400 over its original price, which is crazy good. Plus, it carries one of the best names in the vacuuming business.
Go ultra low-cost with the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum at $30 shipped on Amazon. You’ll lose out on robotic capabilities and Dyson’s namesake, but save hundreds going this route.
ILIFE A9 Smart Robot Vacuum features:
- Maps and navigates your home to clean in a methodical back and forth route instead of a random pattern, avoids repeating or missing areas
- Upgraded CyclonePower cleaning system with whirlwind technology dustbin makes dirt disposal and maintenance much easier, also prolongs high effiency filters’ usage time
- Create a virtual barrier with our portable Electrowall device to clean where you want
- WI-FI Connected APP provides easy operation from your phone, including scheduling, selecting cleaning modes, tracing work progress and accessory status
- 3” Slim body with 14 smart sensors helps the A9 to clean along your funitures & walls, go underneath your sofa & beds
