It takes 200-meter submersion to scare Invicta’s $70 Pro Diver Watch ($20 off)

Amazon is offering the Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch (0070) for $69.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate and is one of the best offers we have tracked. Sporting water-resistance for up to 200 meters, this watch is a stylish option that’s not afraid of splashes, spills, or submersion. In addition to telling time, wearers will find a built-in stopwatch which works for up to 60 minutes, handily tracking a wide variety of activities. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit simpler? Check out the Timex Southview 41mm Watch. It only costs $37, but does ditch stainless steel for leather, which could be a deal breaker for some. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

ICYMI, Amazon has cut prices on a variety of Apple Watch Series 5 models. Savings of up to $50 are being offered, making now a great time to consider Apple’s latest smartwatch.

Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch features:

Round watch with blue dive-style bezel featuring skeleton hands, luminous indices, three chronograph subdials, and date window at 4 o’clock. 48 mm stainless steel case with flame-fusion dial window, Chinese quartz movement with analog display, Stainless steel bracelet with fold-over clasp with safety closure. Water resistant to 200 m (660 ft): In general, suitable for professional marine activity and serious surface water sports, but not scuba diving.

