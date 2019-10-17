Grab two Master Lock TSA Luggage Locks for just $2 each at Amazon or Walmart

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Master Lock TSA Luggage Locks for $4 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down 50% from its regular rate this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have any upcoming travel plans, this is an essential part of any airport adventure. I never travel without a luggage lock, and this set from Master Lock will keep two suitcases safe from prying eyes while still remaining TSA-approved. Rated 4/5 stars from hundreds of travelers.

This is currently the lowest priced set of luggage locks at Amazon. However, those on a tighter budget can use a thrifty trick to keep their belongings safe. What you’ll do is take a small zip tie (this 100-pack is $3), and tie the zippers together on your suitcases. TSA can still gain access if they need, and the average Joe won’t worry about messing with your stuff.

Master Lock TSA Luggage Lock features:

For use on luggage while traveling; small lock is best used for backpacks, bags, briefcases, and luggage; not intended for outdoor use

Luggage lock is TSA accepted so screeners can inspect and relock baggage without damaging lock

Convenient front access luggage lock set is ideal for those with multi-luggage travel; same key opens both locks; Keyed Alike: Same key opens all locks

TSA luggage lock features a metal body for durability and shrouded steel shackle for cut resistance

1 in. wide lock body; 1/8 in. diameter shackle with 9/16 in. length, 7/16 in width; Available in Blue, Pink, Purple, Silver (randomly selected at time of shipment)

