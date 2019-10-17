Mountain Hardwear updates your fall outerwear with up to 50% off jackets, more

Mountain Hardwear offers up to 50% off past season styles including popular jackets, vests, pullovers, pants, and much more. Prices are as marked. Elevated Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign up). The most notable deal for men is the Ghost Whisperer Hooded Jacket that’s on sale for $210, which is down from its original rate of $350. This jacket is highly packable to take on trips and is down insulated to help keep you warm. Better yet, it also includes moisture-wicking and breathable material to promote comfort throughout the day. You can find it in an array of color options as well as a women’s style that’s on sale for $195. Find the rest of our top picks from Mountain Hardwear below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ghost Whisperer Hooded Jacket $210 (Orig. $350)
- Phantom Zip T Pullover $25 (Orig. $50)
- Kor Strata Jacket $100 (Orig. $200)
- Kor Strata Vest $90 (Orig. $150)
- Keele Hoody $90 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ghost Whisperer Down Jacket $195 (Orig. $325)
- Mighty Stripe Long Sleeve T-Shirt $30 (Orig. $60)
- Norse Peak Pullover $45 (Orig. $75)
- Firetower Long Sleeve Crew $42 (Orig. $85)
- Crompressor Hoody $120 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
