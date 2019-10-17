Ninja’s 5.5-Qt. air fryer is ready to feed the family at $120 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the Ninja 5.5-Quart Max XL Air Fryer for $119.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $170 direct from Ninja and at Walmart, while Best Buy has it for $140. This is a match for its all-time low. With a capacity of 5.5-quarts, you’ll be able to cook for the entire family in one go. Plus, air frying is just fun…as you’ll get to enjoy crispy fried foods without the added oils that are normally required. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Learn to use your new kitchen appliance by grabbing this $11 Prime shipped cookbook. It offers 75 new and exciting recipes for you to try, with meals ranging from crispy coconut shrimp to cinnamon rolls with homemade cream cheese icing. If you’re new to the air frying world, this is a must-have.

While you’re at it, why not give your kitchen cutlery a refresh before Thanksgiving with nearly 35% off knives in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Also, don’t forget that you can ditch the Ninja namesake and opt for the Oster toaster/air fryer at $70 shipped.

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer features:

Now enjoy guilt-free fried food. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods (tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries)

Max crisp technology delivers 450 degrees of superheated air to cook foods up to 30% faster (versus Ninja AF100) for hotter, crispier results with little to no oil for guilt free fried favorites

Xl 5. 5-Qt Ceramic-Coated nonstick basket and crisper plate fit 3 lb. of French fries or Chicken wings

Broil rack: give meals or sides a crispy and bubbly finish

Functions include: max crisp, air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!