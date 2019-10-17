Illuminate your front yard with the Philips Hue Calla Pathway Light at $128

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Calla White and Color Ambiance Outdoor Pathway Light Base Kit for $127.99 shipped. Usually selling for $150, like you’ll find at Best Buy and direct from Hue, today’s price cut marks the second best discount we’ve seen all-time and is the lowest offer since May. As one of the first outdoor lights in the Philips Hue ecosystem, Calla enters as a pathway lamp featuring full color output and a snazzy design. Of course, it works with HomeKit as well as Alexa, Assistant, and a variety of other systems thanks to the required Hue Bridge. Included here is a power supply as well as the lamp itself. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those that don’t mind ditching the multicolor lighting and smart home integration can bring home some pathway lamps for much less than the featured deal. It’s hard to go wrong with these motion-sensing options from Mr. Beams, which come in a two-pack for $19. Sure you won’t be able to call on Siri to turn them on, but these path lights will automatically shine as you approach the house.

Philips Hue Calla Pathway Light features:

Plug in and light up your outdoors. Simply plug in and connect to your existing Hue bridge to enjoy the 16 million colors available to enhance the beauty of your yard. The Calla base kit provides one light point and all cables/power supply you need to get started. Calla pathway lights are fully weatherproof. Hue bridge not included.

