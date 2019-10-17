This 7-ft. Ping-Pong Table folds up in seconds, now $92 (Reg. up to $165)

Walmart is now offering the 7-foot Instant Play Pop-Up Compact Ping-Pong Table in green for $92 shipped. The blue and gray models are on sale from $96. Regularly up to as much as $165 at Walmart, these tables sells for between $116 and $125 at Amazon. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. This Instant Play Ping-Pong table is designed to be ready to go right out of the box with no tools or assembly required. It can be folded up “in seconds” for simple storage too. The regulation-height table includes the net and post set. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You will need to provide your own ping-pong paddles and balls. But today’s deal leaves you with more than enough savings for the JOOLA Hit Set Bundle at $14.99 Prime shipped. It includes 4 paddles and 8 table tennis balls along with a 4+ star rating from hundreds. But if you already have some paddles, consider scoring some extra balls. This 40-pack sells for just $12 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers.

With no tools and no assembly required, the Ping-Pong Pop-Up table tennis table sets up and is ready for play instantly. Perfect for small spaces looking to add a dose of fun, the Pop-Up table is regulation height at 30″ high and 84″ long. When not in use for play, it can be used as a multi-purpose table for entertaining guests. The very sturdy table features an expandable base structure and a 12mm thick top. Available in three colors (lime green, electric blue, and cool gray), the table includes a net and post set.

