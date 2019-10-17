Declutter the living room with Sauder’s Regent Place TV Stand: $129 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Regent Place TV Stand (419963) for $129.30 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and even more compared to Walmart where it’s fetching $192. Today’s deal is the best offer we can find right now. This stand can hold up to a 95-pound TV, leaving the possibilities pretty open. Two height-adjustable shelves can be found inside, making it easy to store all sorts of electronics including game consoles, set top boxes, and more. This stand comes with a 5-year warranty which protects you from defects that may show up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you have a small room or would prefer less furniture, consider embracing the simplicity of Amazon’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount. For $25, this mount is a much less expensive route to take. As its name implies, you won’t need to fiddle with finding a stud and it can hold up to 150-pounds when mounted in drywall alone.

Looking to boost your home theater’s audio? Check out the deal we found on Polk Audio’s Command Sound Bar. Oh, we also came across Onkyo’s 7.1-channel system for a bit more.

Sauder Regent Place TV Stand features:

Accommodates up to a 50″ TV weighing 95 lbs. or less

Two adjustable shelves hold audio/video equipment

Adjustable shelf behind each framed, safety-tempered glass door

5-year limited warranty

