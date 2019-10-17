The Sony 500 Million Edition Gold Wireless Headset is now $66 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Sony PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless 500 Million Edition Headset for $65.97 shipped. Currently slightly back-ordered, you can still lock-in the discounted price. Regularly $100 (if you can even find them), this is one of the best prices we have tracked since Sony debuted the 500 Million collection last year. Since then Sony has crushed that number with more than 100 million PS4’s sold, but the navy blue special edition cans are still as nice as they always were. Much like the standard edition, they feature virtual 7.1 surround sound, a noise cancelling microphone, and the free companion app for downloading sound profiles created by developers specifically for the games you love the most. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For comparison sake, today’s deal is a few dollars below the standard model black set. But you can score a PS4 headset for less if the first-party branding doesn’t do anything for you. The Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P will get the job done for $30 shipped. It won’t include the custom audio profiles or the fancy navy blue design, but it does provide a built-in mic and all of the other basics you’ll need to dig in to online matches.

We still have DualShock 4 controllers from $35 shipped (Reg. $45+) and here’s everything you need to know about PlayStation 5. You might also want to take a peak at the new DualShock 4 colorways and the Rose Gold headset too.

PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless 500 Million Edition Headset:

Designed to be worn comfortably with the PS VR headset, the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset delivers depth and audio clarity, which elevates your gaming experience with customizable game modes created by developers exclusively for PlayStation.

