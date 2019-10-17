Sperry Outlet updates your boat shoes with select styles for just $45 shipped

Today only, Sperry Outlet offers boat shoes for $44.99 with code OUTLETBOAT at checkout. Best of all, receive free shipping on all orders. Throw out your old boat shoes and update with a new style. The Leeward 2-Eye Suede Boat Shoes are a great option for this fall. Originally priced at $95, however during the sale you can find them for just $45. This style is a classic and timeless option that you can wear for years to come. Plus, it features a cushioned insole and a shock-absorabant heel to promote support. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry Outlet.
Our top picks for men include:
- Leeward 2-Eye Suede Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $95)
- Leeward 2-Eye Cross Lace Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $95)
- Leeward Nubuck Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $95)
- Leeward 1-Eye Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $95)
- Leeward 2-Eye Cross Lace $45 (Orig. $95)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Angelfish Anchor Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $90)
- Rosefish Wool Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $90)
- Angelfish Varsity Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $90)
- Bluefish Linen Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $90)
- Oasis Dock Metallic Boat Shoe $45 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
