Sperry Outlet updates your boat shoes with select styles for just $45 shipped

Today only, Sperry Outlet offers boat shoes for $44.99 with code OUTLETBOAT at checkout. Best of all, receive free shipping on all orders. Throw out your old boat shoes and update with a new style. The Leeward 2-Eye Suede Boat Shoes are a great option for this fall. Originally priced at $95, however during the sale you can find them for just $45. This style is a classic and timeless option that you can wear for years to come. Plus, it features a cushioned insole and a shock-absorabant heel to promote support. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry Outlet.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

