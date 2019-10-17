Download this app and get a $6 Subway credit

Subway is currently offering $6 worth of free credit at its restaurants when you download its smartphone app and create an account for the first time. Your digital freebies will arrive as two $3 units shortly after you log in for the first time. Note: some users are reporting wait times of up to 30 minutes with a full shut-down of the app required to see the bonus arrive. Subway’s app offers order ahead functionality and enables users to skip the line for pick up. There’s also revolving digital deals and the ability to pay directly with a pre-loaded Subway card. Learn more about the Subway app for iOS and Android right here.

More on the Subway app:

Hungry? With the SUBWAY® App you can order ahead to access Express Pickup, get digital coupons, earn on purchases, scan to pay and more — all in seconds. With Subway MyWay™ Rewards built right into the app, you can earn on every purchase, plus get Surprise Rewards, exclusive deals and more. Consider it a “token” of our appreciation for you! Like extra olives? Us too. Customize your sandwich just like you would in the restaurant. Swap your cheese, pick your toppings, toast your bread – the opportunities are endless. Not sure what to add to your sandwich? Leave it to the experts. Add a sandwich with suggested toppings directly to your bag – keeping decisions low but deliciousness high.

