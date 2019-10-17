Sugru Moldable Glue has been called “21st century ducktape”, get some for $5.50

Amazon offers Sugru Moldable Glue for $5.50 Prime shipped. Originally $15, you’d typically pay over $10 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Sugru is perfect for repairing old electronics, frayed cables (think Lightning cables!) and more. It hardens over time and keeps things in working order. Sugru is also compatible with a wide range of materials, including glass, ceramic, wood, metal, most plastics & more. Best of all? This magic puddy can support up to 4.4-pounds of weight when properly used. Rated 4/5 stars by over 100 Amazon customers.

Put your savings to good use and grab a four-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties for $4.50. These nifty accessories can be used to easily help you get organized. I love these ties, frequently using them to put cables and other items in order, whether within my garage, backpack, or other space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t forget, we also have a 30-pack of VELCRO ties on sale for just $2. This is another easy way to keep your life organized and at $2, it’s a no-brainer.

Sugru Moldable Glue features:

Sugru Original Formula is the world’s first moldable glue that sets strong by turning into silicone rubber.

Advanced silicone technology that bonds permanently to almost anything, then sets strong by turning into a durable, tactile silicone rubber overnight.

Ideal for all sorts of DIY projects for indoors and out: Fix, bond, seal, improve, mount and create.

A unique combination of technical properties: waterproof, heat- and cold-resistant, durable, flexible, shock-resistant and electrically insulating (up to 24 volts).

Bonds to: glass, ceramic, wood, metal, most plastics & more. Forms a strong bond, mount and hang things without drilling, holds up to 2kg/4.4lb

