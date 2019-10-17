Upgrade to Tenda Nova’s Mesh Wi-Fi System at $70 (30% off), more from $14

Newegg is currently offering the Tenda Nova MW5 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $69.99 shipped when code EMCUTUC32 has been used at checkout. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer beats Amazon’s concurrent price cut by $20 and is $16 under the lowest offer we’ve seen prior. Pairing two mesh satellites with the main router, you’re looking at up to 3,500-square feet coverage. Each node in the system can handle 60 connected devices, ensuring Tenda Nova’s MW5 can keep up with smart homes and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the TP-Link 802.11n Wi-Fi Range Extender for $13.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That takes 30% off, is $1 under our previous mention and right around the best we’ve seen. Featuring two antennas, this extender is said to provide up to 300Mb/s of throughput and is a great way to expand an existing router’s connection to a second story. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

In other notable networking deals, we’re seeing NETGEAR’s Orbi Voice 802.11ac Extender and Alexa Speaker discounted down to $200 (33% off). Or if Wi-Fi 6 is what you’re after, check out NETGEAR’s $277 Nighthawk AX8 Router at $123 off.

Tenda Nova MW5 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

The Tenda nova MW5 is a whole home mesh Wi-Fi system designed for larger households with 100 Mbps or greater broadband service. Powered by Tenda’s mesh technology, each node automatically connects to the other, creating a distributed network throughout your entire home. A 2-pack of MW5 provides coverage of up to 2500 square feet (3-pack provides 3500 sq. ft. of coverage).

