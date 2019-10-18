Outfit your gaming rig with Acer’s 35-inch UltraWide Monitor at $200 off, more

Amazon is currently offering the Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch UltraWide Curved 1440p Gaming Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Usually selling for $900, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, only the second time we’ve seen it at this price, and marks a new 2019 low. Centered around its UltraWide curved design, this monitor packs a 1440p NVIDIA G-Sync panel with 144Hz refresh rate. And with 35-inches of screen real estate, you’ll have plenty of room for handling tasks throughout the day or gaming it up at night. Connect it to your gaming rig via the built-in HDMI or DisplayPort inputs. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 350 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook by putting the savings from any of today’s deals towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. We’re also still seeing Samsung’s 32-inch Curved 1440p Monitor on sale for $320 ($150 off).

Acer Predator Z35P features:

Get the edge on your opponents with a massive 35” UltraWide curved display with a lightning-fast refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC. The Predator Z35P curved screen transforms your viewing experience drawing you deep into the action while NVIDIA G-SYNC technology eliminates screen tearing for an epic gaming experience. Combined with Acer TrueHarmony and a great design, this monitor is worthy of the most advanced gaming setups.

