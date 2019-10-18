Pick up a Gentlemen’s Box Subscription from just $16 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Gentlemen’s Box via Amazon is offering 55% off the Gentlemen’s Fashion and Lifestyle Subscription Boxes. You can currently score the classic option for $16.24 shippred or the premium for $60. To compare, the classic is regularly priced at $29 and the premium runs for $100. Also, with a classic box you will receive a package at your door monthly, however with the premium it will send every three months. Inside the classic box you will receive 4-6 fashion or grooming items that value over $100 and in the premium option you will receive at least 4 high-end items that value over $300. These boxes are a great way to elevate your fall style or a wonderful gift idea for a loved one. Both boxes are rated 4.5/5 stars. Note: after the first box arrives it will go back to full price, if you want to cancel.

Classic Gentlemen’s Box features:

4-6 fashion accessories, and grooming essentials at your door monthly!

Each box honors a noteworthy gentleman.

All boxes include a Gentleman’s Post booklet, packed with fashion tips, product info and member interviews.

Over $100 of Value in each box

Premium Gentlemen’s Box features:

4+ Premium Products centered around a unique lifestyle each season

Receive premium grade leather goods, high-quality electronics, luxury home essentials and more

Includes booklet in each box that details style inspirations of features products & more!

Over $300 of Value in each box

