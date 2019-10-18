Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Last Colossus, Grocery List Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Star Rover HD, Ancient Legacy, Last Colossus, Grocery/Shopping List Pro, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Grocery/Shopping List Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Giggle Ghosts: Counting Fun!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPhone/Watch: Star Rover – Stargazing Guide: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Star Rover HD – Night Sky Map: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tozzle: $4 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: TD Saga-Tower Defense Games: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: European War 6: 1804: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Neon Chrome: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

