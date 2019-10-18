BLACK+DECKER’s 8V Drill + Home Tool Kit hits new Amazon low: $38.50 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 8V Drill & Home Tool Kit for $38.57 shipped. This is down from $60, beats the previous low of $40, and is the best we’ve seen. Offering a drill, hammer, tape measure, and more, this is the perfect all-in-one toolkit for a beginner DIYer. All-in-all, you’ll get nearly 60 pieces with this kit, making sure you always have the right tool for the job. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the drill to save some cash. The Apollo Tools 39-Piece General Repair Hand Tool Set at $16.50 Prime shipped is a great alternative. You’ll still grab a hammer, tape measure, screwdriver set, and more here.

While you’re at it, we’re seeing a selection of bit sets on sale from $4 Prime shipped right now. You’ll find great discounts on SKIL, Makita, and Bosch here.

BLACK+DECKER 8V Drill Kit features:

8V MAX cordless lithium drill

57 hand tools and accessories

Convenient carrying case for storage and portability

Included Components: (1) 8V MAX* Lithium Ion Drill, (1) Tool Bag, (1) Claw Hammer, (1) Tape Measure, (1) Adjustable Wrench, (1) Slip Joint Pliers, (1) Ratcheting Screwdriver, (1) Utility Knife, (4) Nut Drivers, (32) Screwdriving Bits, (1) Level, (1) Drilling Bits, (1) Magnetic Bit Holder

