Get fit with Bowflex’s SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells at $240 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $239.99 shipped. This is down $60 from its regular rate, beats our last mention by $10, and is within $10 of its 2018 low set back in January. With winter comes spending more time indoors for many. These dumbbells can help you stay in shape as the weather cools off. Adjusting from 5 to 52.5-pounds each, you’ll get a great workout here without taking up much space. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the Bowflex namesake and opt for the AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pairs and Sets with Stands at $28.50. You’ll get a pair of 2, 3, and 5-pound weights and a handy stand to keep them organized.

Whether you go for Bowflex or AmazonBasics dumbbells, further expand your workout options by picking up the Prosource Fit Multi-Grip Chin-Up/Pull-Up Bar for $30 at Amazon. You’ll get an entirely new set of fitness methods with it, and all you’ll need is a door frame.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells feature:

Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds; adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds

Lets you rapidly switch from one exercise to the next

Combines 15 sets of weights into one, using a unique dial system

Eliminates the need for multiple dumbbells cluttering your workout space

Two year warranty on weight plates and parts

