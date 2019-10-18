Cole Haan’s revamps your shoes with up to 50% off sale items + free shipping

Cole Haan offers hundreds of new sale items for fall at up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s GrandEvolution Chukka Boots are currently marked down to $190 and originally were priced at $300. These boots are available in brown or black leather and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker $130 (Orig. $180)
- GrandEvølution Chukka Boots $190 (Orig. $300)
- Kennedy Grand Chukka Boot $190 (Orig. $300)
- Kennedy Grand Chelsea Boot $200 (Orig. $320)
- 2.ZERØGRAND Lined Wingtip Oxford $210 (Orig. $300)
For women, the Winnie Grand Bootie is a must-have for fall. Its block heel and sleek black appearance will elongate your legs. Best of all, these booties are waterproof. You can find them on sale for $160, which is down from its original rate of $250.
The most notable deals for women include:
- Winnie Grand Bootie $160 (Orig. $250)
- Maggie Bootie $160 (Orig. $200)
- Coralie Wedge Bootie $90 (Orig. $280)
- Mara Chelsea Bootie $160 (Orig. $250)
- Eneida Wedge Bootie $185 (Orig. $220)
