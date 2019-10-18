DSW’s Boot Sale offers 25% off select styles: Sperry, Cole Haan, more

DSW’s Boot Sale offers 25% off select styles for the entire family with promo code COOLBOOTS at checkout. DSW VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Timberland Graydon High-Top Sneakers are on sale for $75 and originally were priced at $120. These boots are stylish, trendy, and perfect for fall weather. This style was also designed for comfort with a cushioned insole and padded tongue. Rated 4.9/5 stars from DSW customers. Find the rest of our top picks from DSW below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Cole Haan’s new fall markdowns with up to 50% off popular styles.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!