DSW’s Boot Sale offers 25% off select styles: Sperry, Cole Haan, more

DSW’s Boot Sale offers 25% off select styles for the entire family with promo code COOLBOOTS at checkout. DSW VIP Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Timberland Graydon High-Top Sneakers are on sale for $75 and originally were priced at $120. These boots are stylish, trendy, and perfect for fall weather. This style was also designed for comfort with a cushioned insole and padded tongue. Rated 4.9/5 stars from DSW customers. Find the rest of our top picks from DSW below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Timberland Graydon High-Top Sneaker $75 (Orig. $120)
- Cole Haan Grand Tour Chukka $82 (Orig. $180)
- Sperry Top-Side Brewster Duck Boots $75 (Orig. $100)
- Cole Haan Buckland Toe Boots $105 (Orig. $300)
- Deer Stags Walkmaster Chukka Boot $60 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cole Haan Corrine Chelsea $90 (Orig. $200)
- Koolaburra by UGG Remley Boots $80 (Orig. $90)
- Sperry Syren Gulf Duck Boots $75 (Orig. $120)
- Vince Camuto Kashiana Boot $160 (Orig. $229)
- Steve Madden Raise Bootie $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Cole Haan’s new fall markdowns with up to 50% off popular styles.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!