Just $23.50 updates your desk with Furinno’s Simplistic Study Table

- Oct. 18th 2019 2:46 pm ET

$23.50
0

Amazon is offering the Furinno Simplistic Study Table (14035EX) for $23.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Home Depot when opting for in-store pickup or receive free shipping on orders exceeding $45. That’s more than 30% off what Jet is charging, over a 20% savings compared to the Amazon average, and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $3. This simple and affordable computer desk is exceptionally compact, allowing it to fit in tiny, medium, and large spaces alike. It’s a great option for those that work primarily from a MacBook, iPad, or something similar. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of Amazon shoppers.

Prop up an iPad or iPhone on your new desk when spending today’s savings on an AmazonBasics Portable Stand at $10. This handy item can be adjusted to change the tilt of your device until it’s just right. Thanks to the use of zinc-alloy, it’s able to hold up to 11-pound devices.

In need of a chair? Don’t miss out on the contemporary office chair that’s currently 45% off at Amazon. It’s comprised of soft, black leather and features built-in lumbar support, tilt lock, and is height adjustable.

Furinno Simplistic Study Table features:

  • Simple stylish design, Functional and suitable for any room
  • Material: composite wood
  • Fits in your space, fits on your budget
  • Sturdy on flat surface; assembly required; Please refer to the manual guide Link in product description
  • Assembled Dimension: 31.5-inches wide by 29.8-inches high by 15.5-inches deep
  • Rounded edge design prevents potential injuries

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$23.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Furinno

About the Author