Just $23.50 updates your desk with Furinno’s Simplistic Study Table

Amazon is offering the Furinno Simplistic Study Table (14035EX) for $23.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Home Depot when opting for in-store pickup or receive free shipping on orders exceeding $45. That’s more than 30% off what Jet is charging, over a 20% savings compared to the Amazon average, and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $3. This simple and affordable computer desk is exceptionally compact, allowing it to fit in tiny, medium, and large spaces alike. It’s a great option for those that work primarily from a MacBook, iPad, or something similar. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of Amazon shoppers.

Prop up an iPad or iPhone on your new desk when spending today’s savings on an AmazonBasics Portable Stand at $10. This handy item can be adjusted to change the tilt of your device until it’s just right. Thanks to the use of zinc-alloy, it’s able to hold up to 11-pound devices.

In need of a chair? Don’t miss out on the contemporary office chair that’s currently 45% off at Amazon. It’s comprised of soft, black leather and features built-in lumbar support, tilt lock, and is height adjustable.

Furinno Simplistic Study Table features:

Simple stylish design, Functional and suitable for any room

Material: composite wood

Fits in your space, fits on your budget

Sturdy on flat surface; assembly required; Please refer to the manual guide Link in product description

Assembled Dimension: 31.5-inches wide by 29.8-inches high by 15.5-inches deep

Rounded edge design prevents potential injuries

