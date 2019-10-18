Add app-controlled lighting to your outdoor space for just $18 Prime shipped

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering 22-feet of its App-controlled RGB Lights for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code NDJ4GKLW at checkout. This is down from its $30 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This RGB lighting strip offers a bulb every few feet, helping you make the ultimate outdoor entertaining space. Plus, with app-control, you’ll be able to easily change the color, brightness, or lighting theme of these bulbs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A must with these lights is this 40-pack of hangers for $8.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. These will make your life super easy when it comes time to set up these lights. Plus, since it’s all clip-based, there will be no damage left behind when it’s time to break it down.

For an alternative way to illuminate your outdoor party space, check out the Philips Hue Calla Pathway Light at $128. This is the second-best price we’ve seen all-time on this brand-new product from Hue.

Govee RGB Waterproof Outdoor Lighting features:

Controlled By APP: Minger String Light adopt smart APP to control

DIY 7 Scene Mode: 7 scene mode optional controlled by APP -Illumination, Fade, Raindrop, Colorful, Marquee, Blinking, Snow Flake

Sync to Music: The light color will automatically changing according to the music rhythm, just like the light dancing with Music

Color Indoor & Outdoor Activities: Adding a fancy ambience to any indoor or outdoor activity

