Klipsch’s Reference Sound Bar down to $240 for the first time (Up to 60% off)

Amazon offers the Klipsch Reference Bluetooth RSB-11 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $239.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just dropped from $600, today’s offer beats the current sale price at Best Buy by $160 and is $60 under the previous all-time low. With six individually-driven speakers, Klipsch’s sound bar uses Dolby Digital and aptX audio-coding for “lossless, high-quality music streaming.” It also touts a wireless subwoofer for added bass. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at three 4K HDR passthrough-enabled HDMI ports, as well as mini jack and optical. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 690 shoppers. More below.

Those in search of a more budget-conscious addition to their home theater can look no further than Vizio’s 38-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar at $150. One of the main tradeoffs here is the lack of virtual surround sound and Dolby audio, but it still includes a wireless subwoofer for added bass and more.

If you’d rather bring home an Alexa-enabled TV speaker, right now you can grab the Polk Command Sound Bar for $239 (save 20%). Or should you be after a surround sound setup, Onkyo’s 7.1-Ch. system is down to $265 (38% off).

Klipsch Reference RSB-11 Sound Bar features:

Add functionality to your home theater with this powerful Klipsch sound bar. The built-in Dolby Digital Decoder, HDMI connections and additional drivers bring reference-quality audio to your system. This Klipsch sound bar comes with a subwoofer and delivers surround-style sound without the bulk and clutter of multiple speakers and components.

